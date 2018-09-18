Ron Kopec and Iza Glinkowski start Mushroom of the Week: Puffballs from Lemont

Iza Glinkowski with puffballs in Lemont. Provided by Ron Kopec

“Yes, this is a giant puffball (Calvatia gigantea),” emailed Greg Mueller, chief scientist at the Chicago Botanic Garden and co-author of “Edible Wild Mushrooms of Illinois and Surrounding States.”

“It is safe to eat IF it is pure white and uniform inside. When it gets older, the inside starts turning yellowish–it then gets bitter and can cause stomach upset.”

