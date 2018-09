Royal Fish of the Week: Doubling up on really big kings

In a year where big Chinook seem to be back, even if in fewer numbers, Fish Tales Fishing Club members Tony Dyrkacz and Bob Elliott doubled up on two 25-pound-plus kings earlier this year in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times' outdoors page.