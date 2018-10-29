Rut signs build and deer harvest ahead of 2017: Illinois bowhunters

Crossbow at the bottom of a deer stand last fall. Your photographer is hoping to redo that photo this week with a deer added to it. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

Signs of the rut keep building and bowhunters in Illinois continue a pace well ahead of last year’s for deer harvest. Through Sunday, harvest by bowhunters were 18,483 deer, compared to 16,617 for the same period in 2017.

But the key piece of data is that the percentage of bucks in the harvest last week jumped to 47 percent during last week, compared to 38 percent of overall harvest so far.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Here is an update on the Illinois Archery Deer Season harvest from the IDNR Office of Wildlife Resources: ARCHERY DEER SEASON Through Sunday, October 28, 2018, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 18,483 deer, compared to 16,617 for the same period in 2017. Harvest for the past week was 5,415, peaking on Saturday with 1,449 deer, and slowing with the windy conditions on Sunday. Harvest to date has consisted of 62% does and 38% males (11530:6953), but males comprised 47% of the harvest during the past seven days. Sixty percent of the harvest has been taken using compound bows; 39% by crossbows; and 1% by traditional bows (longbows and recurves). Top five counties for harvest so far this season were Pike (595), Fulton (464), Jefferson (415), Adams (404), and JoDaviess (370). County results are included in the attached table.