Signs of the rut keep building and bowhunters in Illinois continue a pace well ahead of last year’s for deer harvest. Through Sunday, harvest by bowhunters were 18,483 deer, compared to 16,617 for the same period in 2017.

But the key piece of data is that the percentage of bucks in the harvest last week jumped to 47 percent during last week, compared to 38 percent of overall harvest so far.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Here is an update on the Illinois Archery Deer Season harvest from the IDNR Office of Wildlife Resources:

ARCHERY DEER SEASON

Through Sunday, October 28, 2018, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 18,483 deer, compared to 16,617 for the same period in 2017.   Harvest for the past week was 5,415, peaking on Saturday with 1,449 deer, and slowing with the windy conditions on Sunday.

Harvest  to date has consisted of 62% does and 38% males (11530:6953), but males comprised 47% of the harvest during the past seven days.

Sixty percent of the harvest has been taken using compound bows; 39% by crossbows; and 1% by traditional bows (longbows and recurves).

Top five counties for harvest so far this season were Pike (595), Fulton (464), Jefferson (415), Adams (404), and JoDaviess (370).

County results are included in the attached table.

Preliminary Illinois Archery Deer Harvest through 10/28    
     
County 2017 2018
Adams 303 404
Alexander 46 55
Bond 109 138
Boone 36 50
Brown 209 275
Bureau 204 214
Calhoun 140 214
Carroll 208 230
Cass 152 208
Champaign 127 114
Christian 166 183
Clark 179 194
Clay 142 158
Clinton 153 164
Coles 211 216
Cook 31 42
Crawford 253 268
Cumberland 135 147
DeKalb 61 65
DeWitt 173 200
Douglas 65 61
Dupage 7 7
Edgar 110 117
Edwards 70 47
Effingham 144 145
Fayette 228 294
Ford 19 19
Franklin 319 308
Fulton 429 464
Gallatin 65 42
Greene 192 259
Grundy 93 113
Hamilton 143 154
Hancock 194 245
Hardin 93 82
Henderson 53 71
Henry 163 173
Iroquois 112 132
Jackson 323 301
Jasper 148 204
Jefferson 430 415
Jersey 133 176
JoDaviess 303 370
Johnson 163 153
Kane 91 98
Kankakee 88 118
Kendall 56 49
Knox 254 301
Lake 74 87
LaSalle 207 258
Lawrence 119 117
Lee 144 153
Livingston 83 92
Logan 86 107
Macon 151 122
Macoupin 307 341
Madison 232 307
Marion 309 278
Marshall 88 122
Mason 112 116
Massac 52 54
McDonough 123 173
McHenry 141 175
McLean 185 190
Menard 111 130
Mercer 160 191
Monroe 115 97
Montgomery 186 243
Morgan 153 198
Moultrie 113 109
Ogle 198 221
Peoria 288 321
Perry 199 243
Piatt 61 54
Pike 474 595
Pope 183 186
Pulaski 43 60
Putnam 61 84
Randolph 319 293
Richland 115 111
Rock Island 231 237
Saline 151 130
Sangamon 243 293
Schuyler 251 267
Scott 57 69
Shelby 236 310
St. Clair 204 225
Stark 39 50
Stephenson 160 175
Tazewell 180 225
Union 197 220
Vermilion 272 288
Wabash 65 50
Warren 76 85
Washington 148 145
Wayne 258 218
White 88 91
Whiteside 181 168
Will 223 285
Williamson 316 303
Winnebago 154 172
Woodford 169 192
Total 16617 18483
   