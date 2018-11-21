Rut, snow and an early start: Snapshots of Illinois’ firearm deer season

Many of us shared similar views, at least of the fields and timber, during Illinois' first firearm deer season, which ended Sunday. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

Rut and snow — or melting snow — colored Illinois’ first firearm deer season. With the earliest possible start to the firearm season Nov. 16, there was some rutting activity.

‘‘Down here in Clark County, rut is full-blown, bucks chasing does day and night,’’ Ken Jahnke messaged. ‘‘All the snow has melted. Been in the 40s all weekend.’’

Chris Cammack had a different experience and messaged: ‘‘Seems like no rut, per se, down there, Cumberland County. All bucks were just seeking. No chasing seen at all and no pairings, either.’’

It was a rare opening weekend when virtually the entire state had brushes with snow. Parts of northern Illinois had fresh snow Saturday and Sunday.

I think snow flying makes it feel like real deer hunting.

‘‘Here in Mason County, we got a [seven-pointer] and a nine,’’ Tim Howe messaged Friday. ‘‘Several does spotted, but no shots at them. Four inches of snow when we got here [Thursday], but melting quick now at 3 p.m.’’

‘‘Headed home,’’ Gary Bloom messaged Sunday. ‘‘Great hunting weather: nine hunters, seven deer, four bucks, three does, one fawn. Had a 13-year-old girl kill her first deer.’’

Bloom and his crew were hunting in Edgar County, where Luke Brewster arrowed his huge non-typical buck Nov. 2. Click here for that story.

‘‘Very quiet opening day as far as shooting in the area. . . . we all saw deer (not many), including some bucks and rutting action’’ Bob Coine emailed from Ogle County. ’“Attached is a young buck who was out looking for does at high noon, nicely cooperating on a photo op at 20 yards.”

Coine said even a young buck was out looking for does at high noon.

Such are the memories building.

Preliminary harvest numbers will be posted at chicago.suntimes.com/section/outdoors when they arrive.

