Sandhills, pacu, perch, bobcats: Notes from around Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

Emil Baumbach caught the leading edge of the fall migration of sandhill cranes with this photon on Oct. 13 in Lake Forest. Aptly enough, the sandhill count at Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area, southeast of Valparaiso, Ind., started Tuesday with 2,067. WOTW, the celebration of wild scenes and stories around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“What is or is there a state record [for pacu]?” Bryan Blazek

A: Pacu are an illegally released species in Illinois waters, so records, deliberately, are not kept for such species. Blazek was asking because of the good-sized pacu JayPee Hey caught during a bass tournament around Lake Calumet earlier this month.

BIG NUMBER

5,000+: Applicants for the 1,000 permits for Illinois’ 2018-29 bobcat hunting and trapping season. The season is Nov. 10-Feb.15, unless it closes early because the quota of 375 hunted or trapped bobcats is approached.

LAST WORD

“Anybody catching perch yet?”

Adam Jacobsen, messaging on Tuesday, echoing a question asked by many Chicago-area fishermen in the past week about perch coming on the Chicago lakefront.

WILD TIMES

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Ongoing: Over-the-counter sales of remaining deer hunting permits

Through Dec. 1: Applications for first lottery, spring turkey hunting

Saturday: Central zone waterfowl seasons open

Next Sunday, Oct. 28: Fall shotgun turkey season ends

HUNTER SAFETY

Thursday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 27: Chicago Heights, ducks56@comcast.net

Friday-next Sunday, Oct. 26-28: Elburn, phil-joanne@juno.com

Nov. 2-3: Arlington Heights, huntsafety.webs.com . . . Bartlett, (847) 608-3100 . . . Dyer, Ind., (219) 515-2197

Nov. 3-4: Morris, rainbowcouncil.org (click event registration) PHEASANTS FOREVER

DUCKS UNLIMITED

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

