FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK To continue a turtle theme, Thomas Finn tweeted this “snapping turtle strolling through [the] neighborhood in Sycamore’’ early in June. Wild of the Week, the celebration of wild scenes and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net. DALE’S MAILBAG “I’m having trouble finding a picture of Mik-Lurch perch spinners. I want to mimic it perfectly. It’s bothering me. Please help.’’ Matt

A: It’s been tough to find the Mik-Lurch spinner, the storied perch-catching lure developed by Mike Starcevich since Mik-Lurch Fishing Tackle Outlet in Hammond closed several years ago. But Glen Gajewski, a cohort of Starcevich’s, said there should be some on sale within the week at Angler’s Outlet in Oak Forest. BIG NUMBER 41: Years Ron Sons worked for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. His last day as a ranger at Starved Rock State Park was Friday. He started at Starved Rock in April 1977 as a seasonal employee. LAST WORD “Great year for wild raspberries and the blackberries aren’t too far behind.’’ District wildlife biologist Bob Massey WILD TIMES HUNTER SAFETY

(Click here for full package of northeast Illinois hunter safety classes) July 10, 11, 17 and 19: Downers Grove, (630) 963-1300, class 371012-01 July 12 and 14: Hebron, mchenryilhs@gmail.com WINGSHOOTING CLINIC

(Click here for the statewide list) Aug. 18-19: Youth/Women’s clinics, Shabbona Lake State Park, (217) 524-5466 YOUTH July 21: Inaugural Lake County Outdoor Education Day (trap shooting, archery, rifle range, obstacle course, hunter safety trail), Richmond Hunt Club, facebook.com/lakecountyoutdooreducation

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

(Click here for full listings of classes in the area)

Saturday: About Boating Safely, Chicago, Dan O’Connell, doc731@yahoo.com

TREE COURSE

July 9: Deadline to register for Openlands TreeKeepers course, 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 10-Aug. 2 at Arlington Heights Public Works, $128, Click here for more information.

DUCKS UNLIMITED

(Click here for the general list of Illinois DU events)

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

(Click here for general list of banquets and events)