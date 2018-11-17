Snow, bucks, CWD, rut, SB2493: Opening day of Illinois’ firearm deer season

Bob Massey did plenty of talking and explaining with deer hunters about testing and chronic wasting disease at a check station on opening day of Illinois’ firearm deer season. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

Pete Banach captured the excitement of opening-day snow cover.

‘‘Just got to Fulton County,’’ he posted Thursday. ‘‘Snow the whole way from Monee to Canton. Unreal. Can’t wait for the morning!’’

It’s rare that nearly all of Illinois had at least patchy snow for opening day of the first firearm deer season, which opened Friday and ends Sunday. Some areas received enough snow to affect hunter activity, but more than 200,000 hunters were expected in the fields and timber.

Mike Kortum said Giant City State Park had at least 5 inches and a truck couldn’t make it up the hill. Chris Cammack, in Cumberland County, summed up snow and deer hunting this way: ‘‘Beautiful in the woods this a.m.’’

But the most important effect on Illinois deer hunting came off the field. On Wednesday, the state Senate failed, by two votes, to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of the bizarre bill on feeding wild deer under the guise of a study. Here’s to Rauner for vetoing it and to those senators (just enough) who didn’t vote, voted no or voted present on the vote.

Back to the field.

More than snow cover (which makes it easier to spot deer) had hunters excited. Nov. 16 was the earliest start to firearm season, so more rut activity was expected.

‘‘Typically, that tends to result in a somewhat higher proportion of antlered bucks in the harvest, as the gun hunters get to cash in on heightened rutting activity,’’ forest wildlife program manager Paul Shelton emailed Tuesday.

That showed at the check station at Kankakee River State Park.

While checking in his mature buck, Brian Prince said, ‘‘He was chasing a doe right under my tree.’’

Modern check stations are operated only during firearm seasons in counties with confirmed cases of chronic wasting disease.

Check-in was orderly. Wildlife biologist Bob Massey gave successful hunters their deer pin, asked what type of firearm was used, recorded data and asked if any bobcats, turkeys (lots of them) or wild hogs were seen and for the location of the kill on a map.

USDA wildlife disease specialist Dan Skinner was the cutter. He checked sex and age (wear on teeth), then — with animals at least 1œ years old — asked the hunter if samples could be taken for CWD. Skinner removed lymph nodes and the brain stem, then put them in numbered Formalin specimen containers to be sent to the University of Illinois for testing. If the lymph nodes test positive, then the brain stem will be tested. Pieces of tongue were cut and bagged for a genetics study.

‘‘Time to ponder life and mysteries while taking deer heads apart,’’ Skinner said.

He also took time to teach me about basic aging. Find the third molar. If it’s a tricuspid, it was a baby tooth. If it’s a bicuspid, it was at least 1 1/2 years old. Then it comes down to wear and tear and other signs.

If a deer tests positive for CWD, the hunter is notified. It is recommended that deer testing positive for CWD not be eaten.

Of the first 13 deer checked in by noon, 12 were adults (fawns can’t be tested for CWD) and all hunters gave permission to test. It encouraged me that hunters are being better educated on managing CWD.

Massey expected to check in 100 by the weekend, about half of them on opening day, though he noted: ‘‘The rut is still going. Maybe the guys are waiting on the big one.’’