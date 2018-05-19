St. Charles North takes third, Pinckneyville wins title: IHSA bass fishing

St. Charles North Boat 1 fished consistently both days of the Illinois High School Association's 10th state championship for bass fishing on Carlyle Lake with (l-r) Alex Richmond, Reece Rother, Ryan Nord and coach Tim Pinks and finished third. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

Carlyle, Ill.–St. Charles North went the limit.

The North Stars’ Boat 1 of senior Alex Richmond, junior Reece Rother and sophomore Ryan Nord weighed in limits of five bass both days and finished third at the Illinois High School Association’s 10th state championship for bass fishing on Carlyle Lake.

Their 7 pounds on Saturday moved them from fifth to third and a trophy with a total of 15 pounds, 3 ounces. This was the North Stars sixth trip to state and matched their third in the inaugural championship.

Pinckneyville, which was tied for first on Day 1, brought in another solid limit (8-2) on Day 2 to clinch the championship with (17-8) over Farmington Boat 1 (15-11).

Each team weighs their five heaviest bass, 12 inches or longer daily, the two-day combined weight determines finished.

“We adjusted,’’ Rother said. “We were doing jigs and wacky-rigging Senkos.’’

“We only had one fish by 1:30,’’ coach Tim Pinks said. “I said, “All right boys, we got to do it. We worked a little deeper.’ ’’

Saturday was a much different fishing than Friday, which had overcast and rain. Saturday was mostly sunny and heated into the 80s. Friday morning included a thunderstorm delay of 2 hours and 15 minutes, the ninth time in 10 years that weather delayed, postponed or shortened the tournament.

“We were fishing a new spot that I had never caught fish on before,’’ Pinks said. “They opened up a new area that had not been open before.’’

This was the lowest Pinks had seen the lake (a foot below normal summer pool) in his time and most of their old spots were out of the water.

“With five minutes to go, Reece got a [good keeper] and lifted it in the boat,’’ Pinks said. “That will stick in my memory for a while.’’

Richmond is headed to Grand Valley State and said, “I am hoping to be on their fishing team.’’

That is the impact the IHSA’s bass fishing is having. An even better example is Streamwood’s three-time state qualifier Christian Hernandez fitting in a campus visit Friday night to McKendree University, where he was offered a bass-fishing scholarship.

Antioch did a little unexpected traveling, too, and finished fourth (14-2) with freshmen Kyle Anderson and Kyle Tepper.

“I caught a crappie on a crankbait and while I was getting it out [the crappie] was flopping around and hooked my thumb,’’ Anderson said.

Tepper said they tried unhooking the crankbait. But it was decided an ER visit was in order. Coach Brad Rubin had just made the drive down Saturday morning and took Anderson to the hospital while boat captain/co-coach Ron Urick ran the boat.

Each boat has an adult captain running the boat.

After three hours, Anderson was back and caught the last keeper for the Sequoits, who were third after Day 1. Providence senior Hunter Dauparas and junior Nick Katello were fourth after Day 1, but only caught three on Saturday and finished eighth (12-10).

Minooka, without senior All-American Alec Berens (Bassmaster event), finished 17th (47-8) with sophomore Wyatt Pazdro and junior Allen Spencer. Defending state champion Buffalo Grove, without senior All-American Tyler Lubbat (Bassmaster event), was 27th (4-10) with Tyler Frank and Jakub Szydlowski.

Stillman Valley senior Pierce Knarr’s big bass on Day 1 (4-15) was biggest for the tournament.

A record 290 schools entered bass fishing this year.