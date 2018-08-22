End-of-summer muskie with a got-away story: Young man earns Fish of the Week

Jake Rybicki not only caught a true back-to-school muskie, but has the memory an experience even wilder.

Rybicki, 17, was fishing with his brother Evan, 13, and his father Brad in the Yorkville family’s annual end-of-summer trip at North Shore Lodge on Eagle Lake, Ontario.

One evening, lodge owner Scott Jaeger took the boys to his secret muskie spots, where they had lots of strikes and follows. Jake landed a 41-inch muskie (pictured), then, 20 minutes later, caught a 47-incher.

“They netted and removed the hooks, then as they were getting the camera, it started thrashing and tore a hole in the net and swam away with no picture!’’ Brad emailed. “Oh well, it still counts.’’

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).