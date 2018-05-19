Sun’s out, different day, final day: Fish on at IHSA bass fishing state finals

Looking into that thing called the son as boats line up on Day 2 for the Illinois High School Association's 10th state vhampionship for bass fishing on Carlyle Lake. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

CARLYLE, Ill.–Well, fish were being caught immediately after take-off this morning at Carlyle Lake.

It should be an interesting final day for the Illinois High School Association’s 10th state championship for bass fishing.

Boat 66, Marist, was the first one out this morning, just a touch off schedule at 7:14 a.m. The last one, 66, Naperville North, was off by 7:31.

The sun is shining now, after burning off a bit of morning haze and light cloudiness. At least for those of us from the northern part of Illinois, today will feel like a scorcher, well into the 80s.

It will be interesting to see what impact that has on fishing.

Considering how relatively light the bags were yesterday, I consider the field fairly wide open.

I am looking forward to see who finds some of the 4-pound-plus fish. Only one of those caught yesterday.

SIDE NOTE: The crappie are up shallow spawning, even with the water in the mid-70s. But I am saving that for a separate story. It was a blast this morning.