Surprise of a lifetime pike (with video) from the Calumet: Fish of the Week

On a day when east winds kept bass fisherman Dave Holmquist, his son Trenton and Marc Gallion off Lake Michigan, they adjusted by going into the Calumet. All Holmquist did was catch a northern pike worthy of FOTW.

“The Pike was caught in a slip casting to off shore weed beds and fell for a 1/2-ounce Jack Hammer bladed jig in green pumpkin,’’ the Schaumburg man emailed. “She measured 37 ½ inches and was my personal best pike.’’

Fishing riprap shorelines and barge slips, they also caught a couple dozen smallmouth bass, two largemouth bass and two big freshwater drum.

“A great alternative day to fishing the big lake,’’ Holmquist emailed.

And his son took a great video of the experience. (Be aware there is language in the video, which is below.)

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).