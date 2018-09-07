Good teal on Illinois, average on Mississippi: Aaron Yetter’s first blog of year

The Illinois Natural History aerial surveys this week give some hope for the opening day of teal season Saturday in Illinois. Teal numbers are above average on the Illinois River and average along the Mississippi.

Click here for much information about the aerial surveys and, more importantly, about the Stephen A. Forbes Biological Station, located along the Illinois River on Chautauqua National Wildlife Refuge near Havana. Established in 1894, “it is the oldest inland field station in North America and one of nine field stations of the Illinois Natural History Survey. The Frank C. Bellrose Waterfowl Research Center is housed at the Forbes Biological Station.”

Here is Aaron Yetter’s blog for the week: