The joys of no-wake on the Chain O’Lakes: Muskie for Fish of the Week

Steve Hulyk put the no-wake on the Chain O’Lakes to good use Sunday, boating 40- and 45-inch muskies in two hours.

“The no-wake is great for fishermen,’’ Hulyk emailed. “You can also go out early evening and not get blown off the water from the all the power boats. Water clarity is good and no cut up weeds floating.’’

The no-wake restrictions were lifted Wednesday on the Chain and the Fox River from the Stratton Lock and Dam to the Wisconsin line. But it is something to remember for the future.

