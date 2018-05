Top-10 for Chicago-area high school bass fishing: Ready for state finals

My favorite dawn (in 2010) before opening day of the IHSA state championship for bass fishing on Carlyle Lake. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

IHSA bass fishing Top-10, Chicago area

Based on sectional results and state finals history for Chicago-area bass-fishing teams advancing to Illinois High School Association’s state finals Friday and Saturday at Carlyle Lake.

1) St. Charles North: Qualified both boats, Shabbona champs, heaviest Chicago-area winning sectional bag (15.11 pounds), sixth state trip

2) Minooka: Eighth state trip (fifth straight), Heidecke champs, All-American Alec Berens slated to be at Bassmaster event, watch sophomore Wyatt Pazdro (second state)

3) Buffalo Grove: Defending state champs, fourth straight state trip, Chain South champs, but All-American Tyler Lubbat slated to be at Bassmaster event

4) Providence: Des Plaines River champs, fifth state trip, second straight

5) Taft: Public League’s best, Skokie champs, fifth state trip

6) Libertyville: Chain North champs, second heaviest Chicago-area winning sectional bag (14.24)

7) Naperville Central: Lake Holiday champs

8) West Chicago: Busse Main champs

9) Nazareth: Busse South champs

10) Streamwood: Eighth state trip