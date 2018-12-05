Even the historic December outbreak of tornadoes on Saturday during Illinois’ second firearm deer season, hunters managed to harvest a few more deer during the two firearm seasons than were taken in 2017.

But the weather on Saturday had Pete Banach musing, “Wonder how many guys were in a stand for second season. Scary.”

That weather impact showed in the significant drop in second-season harvest as compared to 2017.

Jackson topped all counties with a total firearm harvest of 2,439.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Hunters in Illinois Harvest Preliminary Total of 80,896 Deer During Firearm Season

SPRINGFIELD, IL – A preliminary total of 80,896 deer were taken by hunters during the seven-day Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded on Sunday, Dec. 2. The 2018 preliminary harvest total compares to the final total of 80,117 deer harvested during the firearm season in 2017.

The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the firearm season on Nov. 29 through Dec. 2 was 22,060, compared with 28,656 during the second season in 2017.  The preliminary harvest for the first segment of firearm season on Nov. 16-18 was 58,836 deer.

Remaining 2018-19 deer season hunting opportunities in Illinois in the weeks ahead include:
• The Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season this weekend (Dec. 7-9);
• The Late-Winter Antlerless-Only Deer Season and CWD Deer Season (in designated counties only) will be on two upcoming weekends – Dec. 27-30, 2018 and Jan. 18-20, 2019;
• The Archery Deer Season continues through Jan. 20, 2019.

Details on the Late-Winter and CWD seasons are available on the IDNR website at: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/deer/Documents/2018-2019%20Late-WinterSHAHuntingPermitInformation.pdf

A map showing the counties open to the Late-Winter and CWD seasons can be found at:  https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Documents/2018-2019%20Illinois%20Late%20Winter%20Counties%20map.pdf

For more deer hunting information, visit: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx

A table of preliminary Firearm Deer Season harvest totals for 2018 by county, and comparable totals for 2017, is below.

County

2018 1st Season

2018 2nd Season

2018 Total

2017 Total
ADAMS

1647

693

2340

2181
ALEXANDER

353

146

499

492
BOND

583

148

731

663
BOONE

110

31

141

136
BROWN

757

313

1070

1018
BUREAU

749

331

1080

1006
CALHOUN

618

234

852

813
CARROLL

511

175

686

686
CASS

489

204

693

653
CHAMPAIGN

152

57

209

198
CHRISTIAN

475

135

610

551
CLARK

873

310

1183

1148
CLAY

932

287

1219

1111
CLINTON

591

153

744

695
COLES

492

165

657

594
CRAWFORD

834

272

1106

1016
CUMBERLAND

563

213

776

776
DEKALB

87

38

125

106
DEWITT

244

115

359

337
DOUGLAS

115

38

153

132
EDGAR

413

152

565

561
EDWARDS

290

135

425

415
EFFINGHAM

773

215

988

872
FAYETTE

1193

395

1588

1545
FORD

75

35

110

112
FRANKLIN

961

420

1381

1373
FULTON

1329

569

1898

2000
GALLATIN

286

135

421

448
GREENE

700

328

1028

1059
GRUNDY

187

90

277

285
HAMILTON

836

314

1150

1175
HANCOCK

1132

583

1715

1818
HARDIN

690

197

887

963
HENDERSON

315

129

444

494
HENRY

346

136

482

536
IROQUOIS

342

122

464

519
JACKSON

1717

722

2439

2302
JASPER

778

237

1015

987
JEFFERSON

1334

568

1902

2081
JERSEY

474

196

670

641
JODAVIESS

1312

376

1688

1862
JOHNSON

1205

356

1561

1589
KANE

19

13

32

28
KANKAKEE

144

57

201

185
KENDALL

60

30

90

79
KNOX

862

256

1118

1145
LAKE

0

0

0

1
LASALLE

555

211

766

669
LAWRENCE

468

176

644

613
LEE

380

138

518

542
LIVINGSTON

325

99

424

364
LOGAN

281

101

382

325
MACON

152

84

236

240
MACOUPIN

1300

399

1699

1486
MADISON

618

160

778

736
MARION

1234

393

1627

1572
MARSHALL

460

142

602

601
MASON

309

125

434

379
MASSAC

286

169

455

526
MCDONOUGH

607

237

844

831
MCHENRY

199

93

292

292
MCLEAN

405

138

543

491
MENARD

269

101

370

367
MERCER

618

233

851

833
MONROE

828

191

1019

941
MONTGOMERY

613

187

800

789
MORGAN

518

228

746

714
MOULTRIE

179

47

226

203
OGLE

569

178

747

807
PEORIA

589

271

860

866
PERRY

1000

351

1351

1272
PIATT

85

34

119

101
PIKE

1361

692

2053

1995
POPE

1176

262

1438

1502
PULASKI

207

74

281

340
PUTNAM

254

89

343

342
RANDOLPH

1637

634

2271

2404
RICHLAND

525

168

693

732
ROCKISLAND

560

232

792

719
SALINE

666

279

945

977
SANGAMON

419

141

560

627
SCHUYLER

1005

496

1501

1313
SCOTT

214

115

329

315
SHELBY

837

294

1131

1069
STARK

132

45

177

199
STCLAIR

552

165

717

690
STEPHENSON

459

149

608

708
TAZEWELL

352

131

483

512
UNION

981

406

1387

1546
VERMILION

335

151

486

541
WABASH

149

50

199

205
WARREN

347

131

478

548
WASHINGTON

737

281

1018

1020
WAYNE

1022

457

1479

1546
WHITE

527

245

772

745
WHITESIDE

466

168

634

617
WILL

209

78

287

225
WILLIAMSON

1256

593

1849

1775
WINNEBAGO

267

74

341

354
WOODFORD

389

150

539

604
Total

58836

22060

80896

80117

 