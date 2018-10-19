Trout, waterfowl, perimmons, sandhills, Chicago Fishes: WWW Chicago outdoors

Last year, Richie Garcia (above) made the first Chicago Fishes event something extra special, by catching a rare American eel. The second Chicago Fishes is today and is one of the many eclectic options for this Wild Weekend Wandering around Chicago outdoors.

There’s also inland trout fishing and north-zone waterfowl seasons opening on Saturday, persimmons falling with the first frosts and freezes, ongoing mushroom picking, bowhunters getting more serious with the cooler weather, signs the fall feeding frenzy is here for fishermen, the central zone youth waterfowl hunt and sandhill cranes beginning their migration.

I plan to be at Chicago Fishes this afternoon and should be goose hunting tomorrow or doing something with waterfowl. Other than that, I am locked up next week with writing assignments and, hopefully, prepping to try the crossbow for deer as the rut approaches.

With that, to this Wild Weekend Wandering around Chicago outdoors and the many eclectic options.

CHICAGO FISHES: Click here to register for the free event, which runs from 3-6 p.m. today on the Riverwalk between Franklin and Lake streets, that’s down by the confluence of the South Branch and the main stem of the Chicago River.

INLAND FALL TROUT: Illinois’ fall trout season opens Saturday. Click here for the statewide information.

Here are the important details from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources: No trout may be taken from any of the stocked sites from Oct. 1 until the fall trout season opens at 5 a.m. on Oct. 20. Anyone attempting to take (harvest) trout before the legal harvest season opening will be issued citations. All anglers — including those using fly fishing gear who intend to release fish caught before Oct. 20 — must have a valid fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp, unless they are under the age of 16, blind or disabled, or are an Illinois resident on leave from active duty in the Armed Forces. The daily catch limit for each angler is five trout.

WATERFOWL: Duck and Canada goose seasons open in the north zone on Saturday. The good news is the weather change and the amount of crops out of the fields. Corn was 71 percent harvested through Sunday, compared to the 46 last year; soybeans 60 percent harvest, compared to 61 percent last year.

DEER NOTES: With the cooler weather, bowhunters got to it and harvest picked up in the last week. Click here for the update on deer harvest. Crop harvest continues ahead of last year. Corn was 71 percent harvested through Sunday, compared to the 46 last year; soybeans 60 percent harvest, compared to 61 percent last year.

I do not have my crossbow yet, but it should be here in time for the rut later this month (I hope).

PERSIMMONS: The first frosts and freezes have hit or will hit nearly all of Illinois, so persimmons should be dropping and ready for picking across nearly all of the state. I messaged Jim Williams, our former pastor now living in southern Illinois, for an update at his favorite gathering spots. Haven’t hear back yet.

SANDHILL CRANES: Sandhill cranes are on the move. The first count at Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area, southeast of Valparaiso, Ind., started on Tuesday with 2,067 sandhills. Click here to see the updates.

FALL FEEDING FRENZY: Certainly seems to be going on inland lakes and the Kankakee River, according to the catches Chad Rauch has been having this week.

FALL ‘SROOMS: Fall mushroom picking is underway. Mushroom of the Week, which runs as warranted on Wednesdays in the Sun-Times, is going well. Click here for Wednesday’s. MOTW. Send nominations to straycasts@sbcglobal.net, Dale Bowman on Facebook or @BowmanOutside on Twitter.

YOUTH WATERFOWL HUNT: The central zone youth waterfowl hunt is Saturday and Sunday. Click here for the statewide information. Here are some of the sites open in the area: Braidwood Lake, Kankakee River SP, Mazonia SFWA, Momence Wetlands SNA and Starved Rock SP.

CHINOOK: There’s not many around, but the ones that do show up on the Chicago and Illinois lakefront are big kings, though starting to turn.

FALL AT MORTON ARBORETUM: The Fall Color Festival runs through October at Morton Arboretum in Lisle. October is also just a splendid time to visit the Arboretum. Click here for more on the Fall Color Festival.

STURGEON DEADLINE: The deadline to apply for Lake Winnebago sturgeon spearing season is Oct. 31. Click here for details.