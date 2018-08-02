Stop the Trump administration’s assault on our national parks

This July 15, 2016, file photo, shows the "Moonhouse" in McLoyd Canyon which is part of Bears Ears National Monument, near Blanding, Utah. President Donald (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

I read John Beimer’s op-ed in the Sun-Times regarding the National Parks and he could not have stated better how I feel.

What Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke has started is dangerous for our country. A study done on the Bears Ears National Monument showed the value of the park for the citizens of this country. Recently, as the study was released accidentally, the unedited original document showed the park’s value and the opportunities for more tourism dollars. Just prior to this release was a redacted copy with all of the pertinent study data removed!

The people of this nation were not given any opportunity to voice their opinions regarding the shrinking of the Bears Ears or Grand Staircase Escalante monuments, especially since the reports were heavily redacted.

I want children and every citizen to have the opportunity to visit our national parks and monuments, and I intend to write letters to shame the people involved. I agree with everything Beimer wrote. Please keep spreading the word, and help all of us who really care about keeping these special lands of value for all to enjoy. If our government officials never visit a park, that is their choice, but this attitude of “do whatever we want” with our country has to be stopped.

Debbie Bachler, Mesa, Arizona

Unhelpful advice

Mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot states, “Chokeholds are dangerous. They should be prohibited pure and simple.”

I guess someone should let the millions of martial artists who have experienced chokeholds with no ill effects know that they can seek enlightenment from Ms. Lightfoot, who most likely never applied or was on the receiving end of a chokehold. I guess officers simply will have to ask combative suspects to please submit to their arrest.

Earl Weiss, Uptown

Provide money to fight tuberculosis

On July 17, you published an article discussing Sen. Dick Durbin’s call for a probe of abuse claims at a Chicago shelter for separated children. Sen. Durbin, D-Ill., has always been a strong advocate for children and families and for fair access to health care. He was one of the strongest supporters of the Affordable Care Act in its beginning stages and when it was under attack by President Donald Trump.

In the near future, Durbin has another unique opportunity to save thousands of lives both abroad and within our borders. He is a member of the Senate’s State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs subcommittee, which will decide in the next week or so how much federal funding will be given to tuberculosis treatment globally.

I would like to thank Durbin for his efforts to increase tuberculosis funding from $261 million last year to $275 million in fiscal year 2019. However, there is more that can be done. For fiscal year 2019, the House appropriated $302 million, $17 million more than the Senate.

I am calling on Durbin to pass the House’s $302 million in conference. This can save hundreds of millions of lives, and save money in the long run. It is estimated that in the next decade, tuberculosis will cost the world $4 trillion due to loss of work and the burden of the disease.

If you would like to be a part of eradicating this curable disease, give Durbin a call at his Washington, D.C. or Chicago office. You can be a part of saving thousands of lives.

Caroline Halsted, Oak Park