Turkey harvest down more than 2,000: Illinois hunting, turkey hunting

Turkeys in spring doing what turkeys want to do in spring. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

Turkey harvest during Illinois’ spring seasons was down more than 2,000 birds in 2018.

But, unless your life is spent completely in climate-controlled indoors, you will admit that weather more than likely has something to do with it.

As Luke Garver, Illinois’ wild turkey program manager, noted pithily, “It is not often Illinois turkey hunters can say they’ve had the opportunity to experience both snowfall and 90-degree weather in one season.”

That is the truth.

Here are the details from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources: