Victory for science and wildlife management: Gov. Bruce Rauner vetos SB2493

In a victory for professional wildlife management and science, Gov. Bruce Rauner annouced his veto of SB2493.

Click here to read the bill and its progress.

The bill was so bizarrely proposed that I did not heed early warnings from people, retired and currently working in wildlife management. Among other things, the bill would have allowed selective supplemental feeding of wild deer and would have forced a study of supplemental feeding of wild deer.

SB2493 passed the General Assembly in late July and Rauner waited until nearly the end to announce his veto.