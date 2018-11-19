Wheelchair choice, snow buntings, elk, lock shots: Notes, Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

Seems right to note snow buntings have arrived. Emil Baumbach photographed them feeding in seaweed along Montrose Beach in late October. As winter builds, they are common sights in agricultural fields. WOTW, the celebration of wild scenes and stories around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“I have a power wheelchair. I used to go to 95th and fish the wall and beyond for monster perch from my boat. Where can I go now with my wheelchair that I can get close to water to fish for them?”

@JackiePeanuts tweet

A: Either Navy Pier or Steelworkers Park, as long as your chair brakes work well and you are not afraid at the edge of the water, was my suggestion. Anybody with other suggestions, let me know.

BIG NUMBER

More than 38,400: Wisconsin residents who submitted a $10 application to win one of five state tags in the state’s first modern elk hunt this fall.

LAST WORD

“Our crew at Lockport [Lock and Dam] has seen an increased usage of a gun range just downstream of the lock. In some cases, the crew report hearing bullets flying close by. We have decided, to ensure the safety of our lock staff, we will close the lock when we become aware that the gun range is active. Closures like the one today could become common depending on how often the gun range is used.”

Tom Heinold, Rock Island District Chief of Operations, on Tuesday

WILD TIMES

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Ongoing: Over-the-counter sales of remaining deer hunting permits

Thursday: Duck and Canada geese seasons, south zone, open

Nov. 29-Dec. 2: Second firearm deer season

Through Dec. 1: Applications for first lottery, spring turkey hunting

Dec. 3: Woodcock season ends

Dec. 7-9: Muzzleloader-only deer

HUNTER SAFETY

(Click here for full package of northeast Illinois hunter safety classes)

DUCKS UNLIMITED

(Click here for the general list of Illinois DU events)

PHEASANTS FOREVER

(Click here for general list of Illinois PF events)

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

(Click here for general list of banquets and events)

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

(Click here for full listings of classes in the area)