White fox, turkeys, warbler hybrid, mowing roadsides: Notes on Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

James Sweeney said this white fox has been spotted several times on the Southwest Side. WOTW, the celebration of wild scenes and stories around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“One interesting thing I noted driving . . . was in some areas of North Dakota when they cut the roadside ditches along the interstate. They bale them up into the big round bales and they are used by local farmers. Perhaps Illinois could do something useful like that, let the roadsides grow until after nesting season and actually harvest a crop instead of letting it just lay there. I know too many patronage jobs on the line for something useful and productive like that to happen.” Mike Lyons

A: Another bright idea about mowing roadsides. Unfortunately, his last sentence is spot on.

BIG NUMBER

320: Wild turkeys harvested during Illinois fall gun season.

LAST WORD

“The female is a Golden-winged/Blue-winged Warbler hybrid—also called a Brewster’s Warbler. She then mated with a Chestnut-sided Warbler and successfully reproduced.”

David Toews, Cornell Lab of Ornithology postdoctoral associate, and lead author on a finding published in “Biology Letters,” of the first recorded three-species hybrid from a hybrid warbler mother and a warbler father, found by Lowell Burket in Roaring Spring, Pa.

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday: Tim Panek, “Bait Building Basics,” Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Scott Grunder, U.S. fish and wildlife Service, on sea lamprey control, Salmon Unlimited, Elk Grove Village VFW,, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Sean Bermingham, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Jim “Crappie Professor” Kopjo, Fish Tales Fishing Club, Oak Forest Community Center, 7 p.m.

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Ongoing: Over-the-counter sales of remaining deer hunting permits

Today, Nov. 12: Second Canada goose season, central zone, opens

Wednesday, Nov. 14: First dove season ends

Friday, Nov. 16: Rail season ends

Friday-Sunday: First firearm deer season

Through Dec. 1: Applications for first lottery, spring turkey hunting

