Whoopers, Smidt’s, foodies, ethanol, deer harvest: Notes around Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

Steven Kaye photographed this interaction of a young whooping crane and a sandhill crane Nov. 21 near Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area in northwest Indiana. WOTW, the celebration of wild scenes around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Is there anywhere that comes even close to making lake perch like Phil Smidt’s used to?” Mario Pagnucci

A: I’ve pondered that and came up with nothing. Perhaps foodie readers can offer alternatives.

BIG NUMBER

80,896: Deer harvested during Illinois’ two 2018 firearm seasons; up slightly from the 80,117 deer harvested during the 2017 firearm seasons. Click here for a full breakdown.

LAST WORD



“The ethanol industry doesn’t want you to see these photos of gas pumps. The confusion presented to consumers at the pump today is real. Putting the wrong fuel in your boat will likely void your engine’s warranty. We applaud NMMA for clearly showing the misfueling problem.”

David Kennedy, BoatUS manager of government affairs, on photos at Protecting Boaters at the Gas Pump, a site reacting to President Donald Trump moving to allow E15 (15 percent ethanol) sales year-round.

WILD TIMES

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Today, Dec. 9: Final day, muzzleloader-only deer

HUNTER SAFETY

(Click here for full package of northeast Illinois hunter safety classes)

Dec. 19-20: Chicago, carryinillinois.com/hunter-safety-course.html

Jan. 4-5: Wheeling, huntersafety@sbcglobal.net

Jan. 12-13: New Lenox, tjhuntersafety@gmail.com

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday: “Swap n’ Stories,” Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Top three boats, including “Boat of Year” “Dojigger,” Salmon Unlimited, Elk Grove Village VFW,, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Dan Koniewicz, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m.

DUCKS UNLIMITED

(Click here for the general list of Illinois DU events)

PHEASANTS FOREVER

(Click here for general list of Illinois PF events)

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

(Click here for general list of banquets and events)

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

(Click here for full listings of classes in the area)