[UPDATED] Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

Ken Gortowski lobbied for a new category, “Monarch Caterpillar of the Week.’’ “Only five so far this year,’’ he emailed.“We’ve had up to 50 in years past. This is the first one to head for chrysalis stage.’’

Wild of the Week, the celebration of wild scenes and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“[On Tuesday],we biked Orland Grasslands, 960 acres of nature at 167th and LaGrange Road. Woolly bear caterpillars were quite common crossing the bike path. Common in late September or October, but I have never noticed them on a hot, humid, July day.’’ Tom Turek

A: That is intriguing. But I only begin looking for woolly bears when fall harvest is underway to “divine’’ the winter forecast. I’m half serious.

BIG NUMBER

Over 8: Feet in length of the alligator gar, with a girth of 43 inches, caught and released by Capt. Bubba Bedre, of Garzilla Guide Service, in Texas