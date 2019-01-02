A young man’s first buck, a true piece of family history: Buck of the Week

[Editorial note: Well-deserved bonus at bottom.]

Nathan Epley’s first buck made an epic family tale.

For three years, Epley, 13, hunted with his father Nick. On Nov. 17, in first shotgun season near Crete, Nick missed a buck, then later heard his son shoot and thought it was another deer.

“It turns out that he had made a perfect shot on the deer that was standing about 90 yards from his stand,” emailed Nick, a University of Chicago professor. “I’ve never been so pleased to miss a deer in my life! Looking at the shot later from my son’s stand, I think I’d have told him to pass on the shot if I had been sitting next to him because I wasn’t sure he could make a shot that far.”

The buck had “an 8-point frame with some gnarly points on one end.”

“We put the antlers onto a plaque and he asked me to mount them right above his bed [top bunk],” Nick emailed.

BOTW, the celebration of big bucks and their stories around Chicago outdoors, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. as warranted. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).

You know what, how about a bonus, the raw-file email from Nick Epley of his son’s accomplishment. The story touched me.

Here is the email with the whole story: