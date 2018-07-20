Youth event in Lake Co., blackberries. the Eastland: WWW Chicago outdoors

I have enough years that I refer to the big music venue in Tinley Park as “The World.”

It’s been through a bunch of name changes since it opened, but I still find myself thinking of it as “The World,” just as I think of the large building downtown as “The Sears Tower.”

But I digress and I am only getting started in this Wild Weekend Wandering around Chicago outdoors.

I bring up Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, “The World,” because I am tying up a chunk of my day tomorrow running our two youngest sons around there for Warped Tour.

Most of my weekend is tied up otherwise tracking down a couple stories, primarily the Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac.

Early next week I plan to catch the finish of the epic paddle down the length of the Fox River by Chuck Roberts and Charlie Zine.

But there some organized things, more than just the usual summer fishing, such as the inaugural Lake County Outdoor Education Day. More on that below.

And an Eastland disaster event on Sunday. More on that below.

With that, to the Wild Weekend Wandering around Chicago outdoors.

YOUTH OUTDOORS: A collection of outdoors groups hold the inaugural Lake County Outdoor Education Day on Saturday with such things as trap shooting, archery, rifle range, obstacle course and a hunter safety trail at the Richmond Hunt Club.

It sounds like a cool idea.

It sounds like a cool idea.

EASTLAND: The Eastland Disaster Memorial is 1-1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Riverwalk on the west side of the Clark Street bridge. The tragedy happened July 24, 1915 when the Eastland rolled over while docked, with the loss of 844 lives, the largest disaster ever recorded in the Great Lakes.

MAC NOTE: The 110th Mac sets sail tomorrow east of Navy Pier. I mention this both as a warning to be prepared for traffic in that area and because I think the weather tomorrow will make it likely lead to be a beautiful sight with enough wind to have the spinnakers flying.

I have only done it a couple times, but it is fun to see the start of the race from a boat on the water. I have never done it from shore at Navy Pier.

BERRY PICKING: It’s a mixed bucket when it comes to wild berries.

John Vukmirovich sent the photo above and this note on Thursday:

Picked probably the next to last pint of mulberries.

Meanwhile, this evening, wildlife biologist Bob Massey messaged:

Blackberries are ready

And followed that with this:

Ate a few hand fulls between showers. Should really come on in the next 3-4 days. Rain should plump them up.

There you have it on berries.

SALMON-A-RAMA: It looks like a bumpy finish to the storied fishing contest in southeast Wisconsin, which runs through Sunday. There are four divisions: youth, boat, shore and kayak. Click here for details of the events and rules.

LAKEFRONT PERCH: Perch fishing on the Chicago lakefront has been up and down. There has been some boat reports in Indiana, though I am not sure the winds will allow much this weekend.

THE DRUM ALTERNATIVE: All I need to say is that when the wind is from the north and Lake Michigan at its dammest, fishing for freshwater drum is at its best. Well, the wind is going north and pretty much staying there.

Especially then, it is a better option than banging you head against the revetment for perch. There are some truly big drum being caught on the Chicago lakefront.

DOVE PERMITS: Applications for free dove permits in the second lottery run through Saturday. Click here for that.

POND FISHING: In terms of shore fishing, it is that time of the year. Relax if you want, pull up a chair and relax or go more serious and jump around.

FROG SEASON: The summer is starting to slip away, yet our yougnest son and I haven’t gotten out yet. He has been out a few times by himself, but never caught anything worthy of the pan.

Frog season, bullfrogs only, is open in Illinois. Daily bag is eight. A fishing license is required and legal means of taking them are “hook and line, gig, pitchfork, spear, bow and arrow, hand, or landing net.”

MIDEWIN: To give an idea of what you might experience at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, click here for my column about a visit earlier this month.

The seasonal guided tours at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie run weekends through October. The Ranger Trailer is open weekends, weather permitting, at the Iron Bridge Trailhead. Trails are open daily 4 a.m.-10 p.m.

For a complete list of events and programming go to https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd535052.pdf .

"Jazzin' at the Shedd" runs Wednesday nights through Oct. 10.