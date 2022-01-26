The Environmental Justice Exchange: A Community Plan for McKinley Park

Join us for an online conversation about environmental challenges on Chicago’s Southwest Side at The Environmental Justice Exchange — a virtual event series with the Chicago Sun-Times! Learn how the fight against a McKinley Park asphalt plant united neighbors and inspired a vision for planning, development and land use.

The live stream will be available in both English and Spanish.

Be part of the conversation with Chicago Sun-Times environmental, planning and public health reporter Brett Chase and special guests:

Alfredo Romo, executive director of Neighbors for Environmental Justice

Jackie Montesdeoca, McKinley Park resident

Anthony Moser, founding member of Neighbors for Environmental Justice

Tune in live on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. CT.

Readers are welcome to participate in the digital conversation and ask questions. We encourage you to submit questions for our panel when you RSVP. The forum is made possible by the generous support of The Chicago Community Trust.