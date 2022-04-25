The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Virtual Spring Made in Chicago Market

Our virtual spring experience will showcase our amazing community of makers and creatives.

Ring in spring by supporting Chicago’s finest makers and creatives!

Join us at the Virtual Spring Made in Chicago Market on Saturday, April 30th from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. CT.

The virtual spring market will showcase our incredible community of local artists on our Instagram. Explore, discover and shop for handmade products like candles, jewelry, prints, clothing, skincare, spices and much more.

Follow us on Instagram to interact with the artists and win free giveaways. And be sure to bookmark our Shop Local guide to browse the artists and access exclusive discounts for the event.

To kick off the market, we partnered with Indigo & Violet Studio to bring you a terrarium workshop on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. CT. The workshop includes everything you’ll need to make your very own succulent haven – just BYOB and get crafty!

The Latest
2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Music
Lollapalooza 2022 daily lineup announced
Single-day tickets will go on sale April 27.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
US Atty. John Lausch announces an indictment in a public corruption investigation against former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan at the Dirksen Federal Building on March 2, 2022.
Crime
Feds insist on jury trial for group accused of conspiring to bribe Michael Madigan
Defense attorneys in the case made the surprise move last month of telling U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber they’d prefer that case go forward as a bench trial — decided by the judge — rather than as a jury trial.
By Jon Seidel
 
the late Rev. George Clements, seen here in 2017
Religion
Archdiocese of Chicago settles over sex abuse claim against the Rev. George Clements: lawyer
Clements, who died in 2019, was a pastor at Holy Angels and also marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Surveillance image of a man police say stabbed and robbed another man at a Red Line stop April 25, 2022.
Crime
Police release photo of suspect in stabbing, robbery at Belmont Red Line
The suspect was described as 30 to 35 years old, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Ferrara chief marketing officer Greg Guidotti shows off some of the new products being offered by the longtime Chicago candy company. The 114-year-old manufacturer continued to innovate during the COVID lockdown.
Columnists
Sweet and multi-sensorial
A visit to Ferrara Candy Co.’s headquarters in the Old Post Office.
By Neil Steinberg
 