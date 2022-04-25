Ring in spring by supporting Chicago’s finest makers and creatives!

Join us at the Virtual Spring Made in Chicago Market on Saturday, April 30th from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. CT.

The virtual spring market will showcase our incredible community of local artists on our Instagram. Explore, discover and shop for handmade products like candles, jewelry, prints, clothing, skincare, spices and much more.

Follow us on Instagram to interact with the artists and win free giveaways. And be sure to bookmark our Shop Local guide to browse the artists and access exclusive discounts for the event.

To kick off the market, we partnered with Indigo & Violet Studio to bring you a terrarium workshop on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. CT. The workshop includes everything you’ll need to make your very own succulent haven – just BYOB and get crafty!