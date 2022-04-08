The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 8, 2022
Social Justice in Chicago: The Demand for Refugee Resettlement

Join our event moderator, Elvia Malagón, Sun-Times social justice and wage gap reporter and special guests on April 13 at 6:00 p.m. CT.

Social Justice in Chicago: The Demand for Refugee Resettlement | April 13, 2022

The demand for resettlement services has grown in the Chicago area in the past year.

Since last fall, more than 2,000 Afghans have resettled in Illinois after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan. In addition, more than 1,700 refugees from other parts of the world fled crises to make Illinois their new home. And now the world is watching another humanitarian crisis unfold in Ukraine as war breaks out.

Join a discussion about how to assist refugees in Chicago and afar with our event moderator, Elvia Malagón, Sun-Times social justice and wage gap reporter and special guests:

  • Fasika Alem, program director at the United African Organization, which promotes social and economic justice among African immigrants and refugees in Illinois
  • Jims Porter, manager of communications and advocacy at RefugeeOne, the largest refugee resettlement agency in Chicago
  • Olga Tsoi, Chicago-based social media influencer and marketing agency owner from Ukraine
  • Sima Quraishi, executive director of the Muslim Women Resource Center in Chicago

Tune in live on Wednesday, April 13, at 6:00 p.m. CT.

The live stream will be translated to Pashto in real time.

Readers are welcome to participate in the digital conversation and ask questions. We encourage you to submit questions for our panel when you RSVP. The forum is made possible by the generous support of The Chicago Community Trust.

