Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, tenants in Chicago have organized themselves to improve their living conditions and stay in their homes. In different parts of the city, residents went public to show how they were living with mold and pests as they tried to seek repairs to their residential buildings. Hear from residents about how they are going about seeking change to their buildings.

The live stream will be available in English and Spanish.

Join a discussion about how Chicago tenants have organized and sought change with our event moderator, Elvia Malagón, Sun-Times social justice and wage gap reporter, and special guests:



Brenda Duncan, resident and member of the Northpoint Tenant Association

JoLondon Jamerson, Chatham community activist and resident

Eric Sirota, director of housing justice at the Shriver Center for Poverty Law

Tune in live at 6 p.m. CT, Wednesday, May 25.

Social Justice in Chicago: The Push for Better Living Conditions Wednesday, May 25 at 6:00 p.m. CT RSVP

Readers are welcome to participate in the digital conversation and ask questions. We encourage you to submit questions for our panel when you RSVP. The forum is made possible by the generous support of The Chicago Community Trust.

Inquilinos en Chicago se han organizado para mejorar las condiciones de sus hogares y para quedarse en sus casas durante la pandemia de coronavirus. En diferentes partes de Chicago, inquilinos han hecho público cómo sus hogares tienen moho y plagas, mientras intentan buscar que los dueños puedan hacer reparaciones estructurales. Escuche a inquilinos de dos edificios y que están haciendo para cambiar sus condiciones de vida.

Únase a esta discusión con Elvia Malagón, periodista de Chicago Sun-Times, y los invitados especiales:



Brenda Duncan, residente y miembra de el Northpoint Tenant Association

JoLondon Jamerson, activista comunitaria y residente de Chatham

Eric Sirota, director del justicia de vivienda, Shriver Center for Poverty Law

Sintonícese en directo el miércoles 25 de mayo a las 18:00.

Social Justice in Chicago: The Push for Better Living Conditions miércoles 25 de mayo a las 18:00 RSVP

Habrá traducción de la discusión en español. Todos están bienvenidos a participar y hacer preguntas en esta discusión digital. Pueden mandar sus preguntas para los invitados cuando se registren. Esta discusión es posible por el apoyo generoso del Chicago Community Trust.

