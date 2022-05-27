The Environmental Justice Exchange: Living Around Chicago’s Industrial Corridors

Brought to you by The Chicago Community Trust:

The Environmental Justice Exchange —a virtual event series with the Chicago Sun-Times.

Living on Chicago’s Southwest Side means living with pollution from big diesel-fueled trucks – thousands drive through neighborhoods every day.

Many residents have said they’ve had enough and city officials are beginning to listen, acknowledging the burden on residents. But will the city act to improve the lives of Chicagoans?

Join us on June 15 for a discussion about living near a cluster of seven industrial corridors on Chicago’s Southwest Side and what changes communities would like to see.

Sun-Times environmental reporter Brett Chase will be joined by:



José Acosta-Córdova, PhD student at the University of Illinois’ Department of Geography and Geographic Information Science and environmental planning and research organizer at Little Village Environmental Justice Organization

Kim Wasserman, executive director of Little Village Environmental Justice Organization

Tune in live on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. CT.

The forum is made possible by the generous support of The Chicago Community Trust.