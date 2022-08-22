The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 22, 2022
The Environmental Justice Exchange: A tribute to Hazel Johnson, the Mother of Environmental Justice

At Printers Row Lit Fest on September 10 at 1:30 p.m. CT, host Brett Chase will be joined by guests Cheryl Johnson, Tarnynon Onumonu and Luis Carranza to pay homage to Hazel Johnson’s life and legacy.

By  Sun-Times staff
 Updated  
EJE_eventChorus_091022.png

Brought to you by The Chicago Community Trust:

Join us for a special in-person episode of The Environmental Justice Exchange —an event series with the Chicago Sun-Times — at Printers Row Lit Fest!

Hazel M. Johnson, “mother of environmental justice,” started an environmental justice movement when she noticed that her neighbors on the South Side were suffering from physical ailments associated with pollution, toxins and poor living conditions.

She founded the environmental and human rights organization, People for Community Recovery, in 1979, which publicized the environmental issues that were disproportionately affecting low-income households and people of color.

At Printers Row Lit Fest, Sun-Times environmental reporter Brett Chase will be joined by several guests to pay homage to Hazel Johnson’s life and legacy:

  • Cheryl Johnson, Hazel’s daughter and executive director of People for Community Recovery
  • Tarnynon Onumonu, poet and author of Greetings from the Moon, the Sacrificial Side
  • Luis Carranza, poet and author of Viva la Resistencia

Join us for the conversation on September 10 at 1:30 p.m. CT at Printers Row Lit Fest.

Sept. 10 at 1:30 p.m. CT. Printers Row Lit Fest.
Learn more and RSVP

This event is made possible by the generous support of The Chicago Community Trust.

