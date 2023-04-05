The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Social Justice in Chicago: The new wave of immigrants

Event moderator and Sun-Times social justice and wage gap reporter, Elvia Malagón, will be joined by special guests Dr. Evelyn Figueroa, Frank Sandoval and Karina Ayala-Bermejo on April 26 at the Coleman Public Library.

Sun-Times Marketing
   
SJE_042623_Chorus.png

In late August, a bus filled with asylum seekers unexpectedly arrived in Chicago. The buses continued to come for weeks, part of a plan by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to send immigrants to Democrat-led cities. Within six months, more than 5,140 immigrants arrived in Chicago, and about 2,100 were living in the shelter system, according to city officials. While some attempts to house this growing population in neighborhoods has led to backlash, a recent poll found that Chicagoans want more help for this community. And many still have questions as they try to learn about these new neighbors.

Please join the Chicago Sun-Times for Social Justice in Chicago: The new wave of immigrants. Hear from experts, community members and officials about the legal questions that remain for this community amid changes to asylum, how new arrivals are navigating building a new home and how Chicagoans are assisting. 

Our event moderator, Elvia Malagón, Sun-Times social justice and wage gap reporter, will be joined by special guests:

  • Dr. Evelyn Figueroa, director of the Pilsen Food Pantry who has assisted new arrivals in Chicago. 
  • Frank Sandoval, an attorney from Venezuela who defended himself pro se and was granted asylum in the United States in 2022. 
  • Karina Ayala-Bermejo, president and CEO of Instituto Del Progreso Latino.

When: Wednesday, April 26 from 6-7 p.m. CT.
Where: Coleman Public Library, Community Room (731 E. 63rd St.)

April 26, 6-7 p.m. CT at the Coleman Public Library
This forum is made possible by the generous support of The Chicago Community Trust.

