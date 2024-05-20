The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 20, 2024
We Hear You: Meet the Sun-Times and WBEZ Newsrooms in South Shore

Join members of both the WBEZ and Sun-Times newsrooms for one-on-one conversations about our reporting on June 13.

We Hear You: Meet the Sun-Times and WBEZ Newsrooms in South Shore on June 13.

Join members of both the Sun-Times and WBEZ newsrooms for one-on-one conversations about our reporting.

At this event, you can ask us your questions, let us know what areas we can improve on, provide us with feedback or simply come to chat about what community issues matter most to you.

When: Thursday, June 13 from 5-7 p.m. CT
Where: The Quarry (2423 E 75th St, Chicago, IL 60649)
Admission: Free

Note: The capacity for this event is limited and seats are first-come, first-served. RSVP now to secure your spot!

