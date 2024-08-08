WBEZ Presents: Tent Talks at the Evanston Folk Festival

Our partners at WBEZ are proud to be a programming partner for the first-ever Evanston Folk Festival, taking place on the spectacular lakefront at Dawes Park – Saturday, September 7 & Sunday, September 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. each day.

Join us for a celebration of the rich folk music tradition that has guided Evanston’s Space venue since day one, and has so many roots in the Evanston community. A folksy folk festival if there ever was one, and with the most stunning views of Lake Michigan, we’re honored to be a part of such a special event featuring two days of music and conversation.

Catch performances by Sierra Ferrell, Patty Griffin, Hiss Golden Messenger, Sarah Jarosz, Bonnie “Prince” Billy and more throughout the weekend. See full lineup and by-day breakdown at evanstonfolkfestival.com .

Be sure to stop by the WBEZ stage for one of our Tent Talks, which includes conversations with Ann Powers, Jeff Tweedy, Greg Kot and more.

We’ve got all sorts of fun up our sleeves for the weekend:

Three musical stages featuring 30+ artists and pop-up performances throughout the event

“Tent Talks” featuring speakers, panels and interviews hosted by WBEZ

Evanston’s finest food and beverage offerings

Family friendly programming and activities

Sweeping views of Lake Michigan

Visit evanstonfolkfestival.com for more information.