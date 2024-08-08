The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 8, 2024
Events

WBEZ Presents: Tent Talks at the Evanston Folk Festival

The first-ever Evanston Folk Festival takes place at the lakefront at Dawes Park on Sept. 7 & 8.

By  Sun-Times Marketing
   
Evanston Folk Festival

Share

Our partners at WBEZ are proud to be a programming partner for the first-ever Evanston Folk Festival, taking place on the spectacular lakefront at Dawes Park – Saturday, September 7 & Sunday, September 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. each day.

Join us for a celebration of the rich folk music tradition that has guided Evanston’s Space venue since day one, and has so many roots in the Evanston community. A folksy folk festival if there ever was one, and with the most stunning views of Lake Michigan, we’re honored to be a part of such a special event featuring two days of music and conversation.

Catch performances by Sierra Ferrell, Patty Griffin, Hiss Golden Messenger, Sarah Jarosz, Bonnie “Prince” Billy and more throughout the weekend. See full lineup and by-day breakdown at evanstonfolkfestival.com.

Be sure to stop by the WBEZ stage for one of our Tent Talks, which includes conversations with Ann Powers, Jeff Tweedy, Greg Kot and more.

We’ve got all sorts of fun up our sleeves for the weekend:

  • Three musical stages featuring 30+ artists and pop-up performances throughout the event
  • “Tent Talks” featuring speakers, panels and interviews hosted by WBEZ
  • Evanston’s finest food and beverage offerings
  • Family friendly programming and activities
  • Sweeping views of Lake Michigan

Visit evanstonfolkfestival.com for more information.

Share
Next Up In News
Wheelchair users’ wait for elevator at some CTA stations could take a while — nearly 14 years
Beloved Oak Park bookstore The Book Table is set to close after 21 years
Landmarks panel could deny request to demolish building where 21 people died in stampede
Person dies after 2 pulled from Lake Michigan near Museum Campus
Palestinian boy who lost both legs in Gaza airstrike lands in Chicago for care: 'We are so lucky to be here'
Bicyclist struck by 2 vehicles in Skokie hit-and-run dies
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Working at home, I now see husband’s maddening habits
Marriage of nearly 30 years is fine otherwise, but the constant exposure to his idiosyncrasies is driving wife out of her gourd.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Mr. Throwback - Season 1
Movies and TV
On 'Mr. Throwback,' Steph Curry shoots for comedy gold and scores
The NBA star plays himself on Peacock’s consistently funny mockumentary set in Chicago.
By Richard Roeper
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, August 8, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Be Well Financial Wellness Grocery Budgeting
Taste
Groceries are increasingly expensive, so here are some tips to save money when you shop
There’s nothing you can do about inflation, but you can find ways to save on groceries so they don’t heavily impact your wallet or your eating habits.
By Adriana Morga | AP
 
Christian Bethancourt
Cubs
How Cubs' under-the-radar addition of Christian Bethancourt has lengthened their lineup
The Cubs beat the Twins 8-2 on Wednesday with major contributions from Bethancourt.
By Maddie Lee
 