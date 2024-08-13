At the Table with Lynn Sweet

Get a preview of the Democratic National Convention from media veterans on the inside!

Washington Bureau Chief Lynn Sweet sits down with:



Judy Woodruff , Senior Correspondent for PBS News, after serving as Anchor and Managing Editor for 11 years

, Senior Correspondent for PBS News, after serving as Anchor and Managing Editor for 11 years Ed O’Keefe , CBS News’ Senior White House and Political Correspondent

, CBS News’ Senior White House and Political Correspondent Andrea Mitchell , NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent, Chief Washington Correspondent and Host of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports”

, NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent, Chief Washington Correspondent and Host of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” Jeff Zeleny , CNN’s Chief National Affairs Correspondent

Join the conversation the Friday before the DNC in Chicago, on August 16 at 6:00 p.m. CT – or stream later at suntimes.com/atvt .

RSVP now for an easy one-click link before the show airs.