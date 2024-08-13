At the Table with Lynn Sweet

Get a preview of the Democratic National Convention from media veterans on the inside!
Washington Bureau Chief Lynn Sweet sits down with:
- Judy Woodruff, Senior Correspondent for PBS News, after serving as Anchor and Managing Editor for 11 years
- Ed O’Keefe, CBS News’ Senior White House and Political Correspondent
- Andrea Mitchell, NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent, Chief Washington Correspondent and Host of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports”
- Jeff Zeleny, CNN’s Chief National Affairs Correspondent
Join the conversation the Friday before the DNC in Chicago, on August 16 at 6:00 p.m. CT – or stream later at suntimes.com/atvt.
RSVP now for an easy one-click link before the show airs.
At the Table - DNC Preview
Friday, August 16 at 6 PM CT
The Latest
City officials should deploy more resources and launch educational campaigns in South Shore and other neighborhoods to put a lid on piled-up garbage.
His frequent imaginary appearances are disrupting his ex’s sleep.
Apple TV+ series succeeds in capturing the funny, juicy elements of Carl Hiaasen’s South Florida murder mystery.