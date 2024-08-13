The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
At the Table with Lynn Sweet

Get a preview of the Democratic National Convention! Lynn Sweet sits down with Judy Woodruff, PBS News; Ed O’Keefe, CBS News; Andrea Mitchell, NBC News and Jeff Zeleny, CNN on August 16.

At the Table with Lynn Sweet - DNC Preview

Get a preview of the Democratic National Convention from media veterans on the inside!

Washington Bureau Chief Lynn Sweet sits down with:

  • Judy Woodruff, Senior Correspondent for PBS News, after serving as Anchor and Managing Editor for 11 years
  • Ed O’Keefe, CBS News’ Senior White House and Political Correspondent
  • Andrea Mitchell, NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent, Chief Washington Correspondent and Host of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports”
  • Jeff Zeleny, CNN’s Chief National Affairs Correspondent

Join the conversation the Friday before the DNC in Chicago, on August 16 at 6:00 p.m. CT – or stream later at suntimes.com/atvt.

RSVP now for an easy one-click link before the show airs.

Friday, August 16 at 6 PM CT
