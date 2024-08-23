Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Printers Row Lit Festival

Celebrate the value of the written word with over 200 author programs on seven outdoor stages at Lit Fest’s 39th annual event, Sept. 7-8.

By  Sun-Times Marketing
   
Printers Row Lit Festival 2024

The Chicago Sun-Times is a media sponsor of the Printers Row Lit Fest presented by the Near South Planning Board.

Celebrating its 39th annual event, the Lit Fest celebrates the value of the written word with over 200 author programs on seven outdoor stages along with new, used and antiquarian book sellers lining the streets.

We kick off the event with a Children’s Storybook Parade at 10am on Saturday, September 7th and have programming throughout the weekend for booklovers of all ages.

This event is FREE come rain or shine!

See full schedule at PrintersRowLitFest.org.

Date/Time:Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8 from 10am - 6pm

Location:The Historic Printers Row District along S. Dearborn St. from Ida B. Wells to Polk St. and Polk between Clark and State St.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago as she accepts the nomination Thursday.
La Voz Chicago
Kamala Harris promete superar las ‘batallas divisorias del pasado’ y acepta la nominación demócrata en la DNC
Harris definió las elecciones de noviembre como “una oportunidad preciosa y fugaz para dejar atrás el rencor, el cinismo y las batallas divisorias del pasado. Una oportunidad para trazar un nuevo camino. No como miembros de un partido o facción, sino como estadounidenses”.
By Tina Sfondeles  and Mitchell Armentrout
 
Hundreds of people enjoy Lake Michigan and the beach at North Avenue Beach, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Temperatures in the Chicago area were hovering around 90 degrees.
La Voz Chicago
Ola de calor en Chicago este fin de semana
Se espera que las temperaturas alcancen los 80 y 90 grados a partir del viernes y posiblemente hasta el martes, según el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Stephen Colbert, shown in profile, wears a Cubs jersey and sings into a microphone as the massive crowd at Wrigley Field is seen in the background.
La Voz Chicago
Stephen Colbert a Chicago: Salvaron al país una vez, pueden hacerlo otra vez
En su programa “The Late Show” de despedida desde el Auditorium Theatre, el presentador visitó Wrigley Field, dio la bienvenida a Mavis Staples y Jeff Tweedy, y compartió su esperanza de otro presidente como Lincoln.
By Darel Jevens
 
BUDBILLIKEN-081124_23.jpg
Education
CPS school year starts Monday; 4 things to watch
From a possible teachers strike to a new elected school board, the 2024-2025 school year promises changes in the Chicago Public Schools.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ  and Nader Issa
 
Bears Chiefs Football
Bears
Four roster questions that emerged from the Bears' preseason finale
The Bears need to pare their roster to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon.
By Patrick Finley
 