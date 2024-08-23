Printers Row Lit Festival

The Chicago Sun-Times is a media sponsor of the Printers Row Lit Fest presented by the Near South Planning Board.

Celebrating its 39th annual event, the Lit Fest celebrates the value of the written word with over 200 author programs on seven outdoor stages along with new, used and antiquarian book sellers lining the streets.

We kick off the event with a Children’s Storybook Parade at 10am on Saturday, September 7th and have programming throughout the weekend for booklovers of all ages.

This event is FREE come rain or shine!

See full schedule at PrintersRowLitFest.org.

Date/Time:Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8 from 10am - 6pm

Location:The Historic Printers Row District along S. Dearborn St. from Ida B. Wells to Polk St. and Polk between Clark and State St.