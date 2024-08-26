Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Monday, August 26, 2024
Meet the Sun-Times and WBEZ Newsrooms in Portage Park

Join us for the next We Hear You listening session in Portage Park on Sept. 11.

We Hear You Portage Park

Join members of both the WBEZ and Sun-Times newsrooms for one-on-one conversations about our reporting.

At this event you can ask us your questions, let us know what areas we can improve on, provide us with feedback or simply come to chat about what community issues matter most to you.

When: Wednesday, September 11 from 5-7 p.m. CT
Where: Horizon Science Academy Belmont - High School (4434 N Laramie Ave)

We Hear You: Meet the Sun-Times and WBEZ Newsrooms in Portage Park
September 11 from 5-7 p.m. CT at Horizon Science Academy Belmont
