Join members of both the WBEZ and Sun-Times newsrooms for one-on-one conversations about our reporting.
At this event you can ask us your questions, let us know what areas we can improve on, provide us with feedback or simply come to chat about what community issues matter most to you.
When: Wednesday, September 11 from 5-7 p.m. CT
Where: Horizon Science Academy Belmont - High School (4434 N Laramie Ave)
Note: The capacity for this event is limited and seats are first-come, first-served. RSVP now to secure your spot!
We Hear You: Meet the Sun-Times and WBEZ Newsrooms in Portage Park
September 11 from 5-7 p.m. CT at Horizon Science Academy Belmont
