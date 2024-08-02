FAQ: Chicago Sun-Times App
Latest News and Today's Paper
- Why was my Chicago Sun-Times e-Paper app updated?
- Your Chicago Sun-Times app was updated because we’ve merged our live news feed (Latest News in the app) and print edition (Today’s Paper in the app) into one seamless experience. You have one place now for the local news you need and love.
- How do I download the upgraded Chicago Sun-Times app?
- You can follow these links to download: iOS | Android.
- Access Sun-Times stories at your fingertips – for free – including sports, entertainment, politics, investigations, horoscopes and more.
- Unlock the daily e-Paper – a digital replica of our award-winning print paper – with your print subscription or membership.
- How can I access the e-Paper?
- Members can access the e-Paper 24/7 day by going to paper.suntimes.com.
- The e-Paper is also available to members on the the Chicago Sun-Times app: iOS | Android.
- I can’t login to see the e-Paper.
- We’re sorry you’re having trouble logging in, and want to ensure that you get back to reading the e-Paper as quickly as possible. Here are some troubleshooting steps that work for most people:
- Please check to ensure your CAPS lock is turned off.
- Try resetting your password. You can do that on either the e-Paper login page or by going to https://chicago.suntimes.com/pages/manage-your-account. In both cases you can click the “Forgot your password?” link next to the login credentials to do so or use this direct link.
- If you don’t see the option for a password, then you will need to choose the option to have a magic link sent to you.
- When you do, be sure to open the email with the link. After you are logged in, go to this link https://chicago.suntimes.com/pages/manage-your-account.
- Click on the Profile tab.
- Click the option to Change Password.
- Update the fields with your new password.
- Log in again.
- If you still cannot log in, confirm that your subscription is valid and has not been canceled. Also, please ensure that your credit card on file has not expired.
- If you’re unsure as to whether or not you have a valid subscription and/or valid credit card on file, please send an email to Customer Service at customerservice@suntimes.com or call (888) 848-4637. Representatives are available (in CT) Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. — 3 p.m.; Saturday: 7 a.m. — 12 p.m.; Sunday: 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.
- If you’re not a subscriber, please consider purchasing a subscription for full access to the e-Paper and Latest News.
- How do I turn off push notifications on the Chicago Sun-Times app?
- If you’d like to turn off these notifications, you can do so by changing the settings from your device.
- iOS
- Tap the “Settings” icon on your device
- Scroll down to find the desired app (Chicago Sun-Times)
- Tap notifications
- Toggle the “Allow Notifications” switch to change the setting
- Android:
- Tap the “Settings” icon on your device
- Find and tap the button labeled “Notifications,” “Apps & notifications,” “Applications,” or “Applications Manager.” (Terms and steps may vary depending on your device).
- Scroll down to find the desired app (Chicago Sun-Times)
- Find where it says “Show notifications” and tap to check/uncheck the box to change the setting
- iOS
- The Chicago Sun-Times app is malfunctioning. What should I do?
- Please be sure you’ve updated the latest version of the app. You can check for any updates by going to the app store and searching for “Chicago Sun-Times.”
- When you see the app, tap to open it. If you have an update available it will say “Update” under the app name. If you’re on the latest version, it will read “Open” instead.
- If your app is updated and you’re still having trouble, please log out and log back into your account. If you continue to have trouble, delete the app from your phone and then reinstall it.
- If none of that works, it may be a technical problem. Please submit a request and describe the issue. Be as specific as possible and be sure to include the device on which you’re accessing the app.
- If you can access the app:
- Go to the app and tap on the Settings icon in the top right corner. From there, tap on Contact. When the email shows up, add information about the issue you’re having and send the email.
- If you can’t access the app:
- Please send an email to Customer Service at customerservice@suntimes.com or call (888) 848-4637. Representatives are available (in CT) Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. — 3 p.m.; Saturday: 7 a.m. — 12 p.m.; Sunday: 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.
- Where is the section navigation menu/table of contents? How do I jump to another section?
- Tap the large red circular button located toward the bottom of your screen to open the Topics screen. Scroll to find your desired section. Tap the label to visit the section.
- Can I customize — add, remove, rearrange — the topics that appear on my Live News feed?
- Yes. Tap the large red circular button located toward the bottom of your screen to open the Topics screen. From there, tap the “Edit” button in the top right corner of the screen.
- To change the order of the topics, tap and hold the grabber icon on the left of the topic label to lift it up and out of the list, then drag it up or down to adjust the order. The other topic labels will make way for your selection, allowing you to drop the label when you find the right spot.
- When you are satisfied with your topic order, tap the “Done” button in the top right corner of the app screen to return to the Topics screen. Additionally, you may also tap the green circular button toward the bottom of the screen, which will now display a white “X” in the center, to immediately return to the Live News screen.
- Can I swipe between articles?
- Yes. Once you have opened a story in the Chicago Sun-Times app, you can swipe left or right to read the previous or next article.
- How do I adjust the text size on stories?
- You can easily adjust the text size on app story and e-Paper article view pages by tapping the “Text Size” button located in the top right corner of the screen. On the window that appears, move the slider either right or left to increase or decrease the text scale to your liking. Tap the “Save” button to confirm your selection.
- How do I remove articles, pages or issues from the My Content section?
- To remove items saved to the My Content section, tap the “Bookmark” icon at the bottom of each item. Once tapped, a message bar will appear at the bottom of your screen confirming that the item will be removed from the section and give you the option to undo your decision. The message will disappear after three seconds after which the item will be removed.
- How do I download an e-Paper edition to read later or when I’m offline?
- Tap Today’s Paper button in the bar at the bottom of the app if you haven’t already set it as your default view. This will bring you to the e-Paper portal screen. On the lower right side of each issue card, there will be a download icon. Tap the icon to download the selection to your device. You will know the download is complete when the download icon on the card changes to a trash can icon. (Tapping the trash can icon deletes that issue from your device.) Your selection will be saved in the My Content section of the app, under the Downloads heading. Access the My Content area by tapping its label and icon in the bar at the bottom of the screen.
- Can I share an article from the e-Paper?
- Yes. Tap the share icon at the top of the article. (It’s the second button from the right between the printer icon and the headphones icon.) Once activated, a standard share window will display, whereby you can select from a list of options.
- What happens if I open the e-Paper and it’s not the current edition?
- The app will stay open on the last edition you viewed. So if you stop reading and come back the next day, it may still be on the last page or the last edition you were reading. If you are seeing a previous edition, here are the steps to take to get the most recent edition:
- Tap the screen in the e-Paper, preferably toward the top to activate the menu (top and bottom menu bars will appear.)
- Tap the left arrow in the far left corner of the menu. This should take you to the main e-Paper screen.
- Gently swipe down to reload the edition. This should give you today’s e-Paper.
- Tap on it and then you can begin reading.
- When you are done reading, close the app (iOS, Android). That way it should auto load the latest edition the next time you open it again.
- How can I find past editions?
- From the e-Paper main page, swipe up and the previous editions will surface below today’s edition. Click on the front page of the edition you’d like to read.