Kenwood High Schoolers buy t-shirts designed by classmate Jamari Jackson
Money
These Chicago high school students design, sell their own streetwear
Some say they started their own brands for the money. Others see it as a creative outlet.
By Anna Savchenko
 
Fashion
Japanese streetwear brand BAPE opens first Chicago store near Gold Coast
The fashion label calls its space at 113 E. Oak St. “a gallery for expression.”
By Amy Yee
 
Your Time
Women over 50 setting new fashion trends just like when they were younger
Say goodbye to muumuus and fuzzy slippers.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Fashion
Chicago Fashion Week will turn the city 'into a runway' this fall
More than 50 events across Chicago featuring local designers will take place in October, with many open to the public and free to attend.
By Amy Yee
 
2024 WNBA Draft
Chicago Sky and WNBA
What the WNBA's future stars wore for the 2024 draft in New York City
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and others showed off their style at the 2024 WNBA Draft in Brooklyn.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Fashion
Chicago love and immigrant work ethic propel truck driver turned fashion designer
Since establishing Gente Fina, in 2018, Emmanuel Cabrera’s designs have been seen at New York Fashion Week and have been worn by Bulls players and Mexican musical stars.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Entertainment and Culture
Paco Rabanne, ‘space-age’ fashion designer dies at 88
Born Francisco Rabaneda y Cuervo in 1934, the future designer fled the Spanish Basque country at age 5 during the Spanish Civil War and took the name of Paco Rabanne.
By Elaine Ganley | Associated Press
 
