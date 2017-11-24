Key events and dates in the story of suburban youth volleyball coach Rick Butler:

1981: Sarah Powers-Barnhard alleges she is sexually abused by Butler when she is 16. She says the abuse lasted for two years.

1983: Beth Rose alleges she is sexually abused by Butler when she is 16. She claims two encounters with him.

1984: Christine Tuzi alleges she is sexually abused by Butler when she is 16. She says it lasted for more than four years.

1987: Julie Romias alleges she is sexually abused by Butler when she is 17. She says the abuse lasted for a year and a half.

1995: USA Volleyball expels Butler “for life.” Butler acknowledges having sexual relations with the Powers-Barnhard, Tuzi and Romias — but after they played for him and were 18 or older.

2000: Butler is reinstated to USA Volleyball through a local chapter, on the condition that he not coach junior girls in USA Volleyball-sanctioned events. He continues to coach girls in Amateur Athletic Union events.

June 23, 2016: Butler’s former player, Sarah Powers-Barnhard, sues the Amateur Athletic Union for turning a blind eye to Butler’s past. That case is pending.

Dec. 20, 2016: USA Volleyball files another internal complaint against Butler and seeks a hearing during which it says it would ask that Butler be banned for life.

Jan. 9, 2017: Butler sues USA Volleyball in DuPage County Circuit Court to stop its expulsion efforts. He ultimately is unsuccessful. The expulsion matter is pending.

