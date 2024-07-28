Despite past contributions, Fire's Chris Brady and Brian Gutierrez left to watch Olympics

Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady and attacker Brian Gutierrez have contributed to the United States men’s national team’s youth program and shown their potential in Major League Soccer.

But as the U.S. tries to win gold in Paris, neither will get a chance to make their mark in the Olympics after they were left off the roster that coach Marko Mitrovic unveiled July 8. Both were eligible for the tournament, which is an under-23 event with three overage players allowed, and have experience in big games for their country. Yet they learned the hard way how competitive it is to play for the national team.

Two days after the announcement, Fire coach Frank Klopas defended his young -players.

“Both players have done enough,” Klopas said. “These are two very young, extremely promising players for U.S. Soccer, and I know it was not an easy decision on their part with the roster being to 18 and four alternates, but for me, they deserved to be on that main roster. That’s my opinion. I felt for them. It’s good to have them here, but I don’t feel happy that they weren’t included because I know it was something they looked forward to and they deserved to be there.”

In 2022, Brady backstopped the U.S. to the CONCACAF under-20 title and a spot in the 2024 Olympics, winning the tournament’s Golden Glove as the best goalkeeper. He also has been a bright spot for the Fire, collecting 12 shutouts since becoming the starter in 2023.

Mitrovic, however, opted for the Crew’s Patrick Schulte and Chelsea’s Gabriel Slonina, plus Sporting Kansas City’s John Pulskamp as an alternate.

“I’m a little disappointed in the decision, and a little confused, frankly,” Brady said. “I felt like I did enough to put myself in the best position to be included in that roster. But overall, I’m just pretty disappointed I’m not able to help my country win a medal.”

Gutierrez’s fate seemed sealed before the announcement. He wasn’t part of an under-23 camp in March and hasn’t played for the national team since October.

His production with the Fire also has ebbed and flowed. He was briefly removed from the starting lineup but already has scored more goals this year (five) than he had entering the season (four).

“I do feel for the players,” Klopas said. “It’s a unique opportunity to be in the Olympics to represent your country in a tournament like that, and it’s not easy for the players. I know it probably was a difficult thing for them to go over. I had talked to them and just tried to understand how they felt because it wasn’t easy.”

Brady appreciated the support, though it can only go so far.

“It helps that there are people here who have been in similar positions and can give their two cents. It means a lot to me,” he said. “But just disappointed overall. It’s hard to hear other people and what they want to tell you about certain situations when your overall feeling is disappointment and confusion.”