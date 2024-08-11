The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Chicago Fire Sports

Fire on outside looking in, but there are reasons to believe they can make playoff push

Of course, since this is the Fire, there’s also ample evidence their season will end at the final whistle of the Oct. 19 regular-season finale against Nashville.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
Chicago Fire players huddle

The Fire have 25 points and need to put together a run to clinch the ninth and final playoff berth.

Chicago Fire FC

Share

The Fire have bowed out of the Leagues Cup, losing in the group stage to Sporting Kansas City and Mexican club Deportivo Toluca. With the nascent tournament out of the way, the Fire can think about trying to overturn a three-point deficit to reach the MLS playoffs for the first time since 2017.

There is actually reason to think the Fire (6-12-7, 25 points) can do it. Of course, since this is the Fire, there’s also ample evidence their season will end at the final whistle of the Oct. 19 regular-season finale against Nashville.

Why they can make the playoffs

The race for the ninth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference is muddy.

Ninth-place Atlanta is averaging only 1.12 points per match and on pace to compile just 38 this year. With 10th-place Philadelphia and 12th-place Nashville sputtering to two of the league’s most disappointing seasons, the bottom half of the conference is there for the Fire to pass, and a surge could be enough for the Fire to overtake the teams in front of them and ascend to ninth.

In some ways, the schedule could help the Fire. They return to league play Aug. 24 at fifth-place New York City, which is hosting the match at Citi Field. Though that game will be difficult because of NYCFC’s strength and the odd field size required by playing at a baseball park, the fixture list loosens up.

Following the match in Queens, the Fire open a three-game homestand Aug. 31 against Inter Miami (and potentially Lionel Messi) before hosting D.C. United and the Red Bulls. D.C. United is the lone team of those three to currently sit outside of playoff positioning, but three games at home are still three games at home.

The Fire also end the season with two of their last three at home, playing 8th-place Toronto FC and Nashville. Neither match should be looked at as unwinnable, especially if the Fire are in contention and motivated.

Why they can’t make the playoffs

Despite being only three points out of ninth place, the math doesn’t work for the Fire, which is shown by their 10% chance to make the postseason per PlayoffStatus.com.

To leap up to ninth from where they are now, the Fire must jump over five teams in their remaining nine games and miss next to no opportunities for victories. They have to pick up points and hope for help, wishing that a team in front of them doesn’t get hot.

To one-up Atlanta’s 38-point pace, the Fire need 14 points over the final nine matches. That rate of 1.55 points per game rounds up to 53 over a full 34-game season; last year, only seven MLS teams collected 53 or more points. Since 2010, the Fire have compiled 53 or more points in just 2012 and 2017.

Then there are the reasons the Fire find themselves one spot out of last in the East. Their 30 goals are tied with Charlotte for the fourth-least in the league, and their minus-12 goal differential is ahead of only seven clubs. Their home form also has been patchy, adding up to a 4-5-3 record at Soldier Field.

Share
Next Up In Sports
Why the Fire can - and cannot - reach the 2024 MLS playoffs
Another Olympic gold medal in hand, U.S. men's basketball focuses on Los Angeles 2028
Tracking changes in Illinois' two main rivers, a professional & personal path
DraftKings is taking a big gamble
Pat Maroon preparing to fill distinct role in Blackhawks' new-look lineup
Cubs creep up to edge of NL wild-card conversation with crosstown-showdown sweep
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My husband, daughter take in unruly puppy, leave the caretaking to me
Ailing retiree is already busy helping her disabled spouse and now must also feed and clean up after this unmanageable, 50-pound beast.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
south shore trash
Environment
In South Shore, frustrations over piled-up trash has some people cleaning the streets themselves
For months, Shanna Landheart, 26, and her neighbors have banded together to do something about the litter. Block club members don fluorescent green T-shirts and haul 50-gallon trash bags to clean up the trash themselves. But the garbage keeps piling up.
By Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, August 11, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Miguel Amaya
Cubs
Cubs creep up to edge of NL wild-card conversation with crosstown-showdown sweep
The Cubs beat the White Sox 3-1 on Saturday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Grady Sizemore,Chad Kuhl
White Sox
White Sox competitive in loss to Cubs, but they have to turn that into winning
The Sox need 15 victories in their final 43 games to avoid tying the 1962 Mets (40-120) for the most losses in a season in MLB history.
By Kyle Williams
 