Fire sporting director Georg Heitz will leave club after this season

The Fire sporting director Georg Heitz will leave the team after the season, the club announced on Monday.

Heitz said he is leaving for personal reasons.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to return to Switzerland after the 2024 season due to personal reasons,” Heitz said in a statement released by the team. “I’d like to express my deepest gratitude to Joe Mansueto and his family for their unwavering trust and loyalty. Their commitment to the Club is exceptional, and working alongside them has been an honor.

“I also want to thank the players, coaches, staff, fans, and everyone associated with the Chicago Fire for their hard work and support,” Heitz said. “Although the results have fallen short of our expectations, I am proud of our progress in other important areas and the working culture we’ve established, which will serve the organization well moving forward.”

Heitz became the Fire’s sporting director in 2019.

The Fire were eliminated in the group stage of this year’s Leagues Cup with losses to Sporting Kansas City and Mexican club Deportivo Toluca. And despite a disappointing MLS record (6-12-7, 25 points), the club still has a chance to reach the postseason.

