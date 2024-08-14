Fire, Xherdan Shaqiri agree to terminate contract

The Fire announced that the team and Xherdan Shaqiri agreed to terminate his contract.

“After discussions with Xherdan, we have mutually agreed that parting ways is in the best interest of all parties,” Fire sporting director Georg Heitz said in a statement from the team.

“I believe this is the right time for me to explore new opportunities in my career,” Shaqiri said. “I want to thank the Club and the fans for their support during my time in Chicago. I wish the Fire nothing but success moving forward.”

In 2½ seasons, Shaqiri never has lived up to his salary or transfer fee the team paid. Shaqiri, 32, joined the Fire as a designated player on Feb. 9, 2022, transferring from French club Olympique Lyonnais. He appeared in 75 matches (63 starts) for the Fire across all competitions, scoring 16 goals and registering 20 assists.

Shaqiri, who in 2023 earned $8,153,000 in guaranteed compensation, according to the MLS Players Association, has appeared in four World Cups and was the Fire’s highest-paid player.