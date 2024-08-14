The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Food and Restaurants Things To Do Entertainment and Culture

During Chicago Latin Restaurant Weeks, celebrate fabulous fare — from regional cuisine to prix fixe menus

More than 40 Latino-owned restaurants in Chicago are participating in the event running Aug.16-30.

By  Ambar Colón
   
Maibeilis Chan is co-owner of Sabe a Zulia, 5306 W. Fullerton Ave., a Venezuelan restaurant in Belmont Cragin.

Maibeilis Chan is co-owner of Sabe a Zulia, 5306 W. Fullerton Ave., a Venezuelan restaurant in Belmont Cragin that will be among the eateries in Latino Restaurant Weeks.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Share

Hungry for something new?

Chicago’s robust Latino food scene is the main character during Latin Restaurant Weeks this month.

Guests can enjoy unique dishes inspired by and from the gastronomies of Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Mexico, Puerto Rico and beyond from Aug. 16-30 from more than 40 restaurants across the city. The wide selection of Latino-owned restaurants offers discounted meals, ranging from prix-fixe menus and lunch specials to food trucks and bakeries.

Some, like Tsukiji Sushi & Sake Bar in River West and Polombia in the West Loop, combine traditional flavors with Japanese and Polish fare, respectively, for a distinct twist achievable only in a diverse culinary scene such as Chicago’s.

The plátanos al tequila French toast is a part of El Mariachi Bar & Grill's Latin Restaurant bottomless mimosa deal.

The plátanos al tequila French toast is a part of El Mariachi Bar & Grill’s Latin Restaurant bottomless mimosa deal.

A La KET PR

Bottomless mimosas and a brunch entrée (including French toast with sweet plantains flambéed in tequila, street corn avocado toast and chilaquiles) are up for grabs at El Mariachi Bar & Grill in Lakeview on the weekends for $34.99 per person.

And if you’re trying new restaurants with a group in tow, Mr. Chilaquil is pouring up extra large cups of café de olla with giant conchas for $45 at their Archer Heights cafe — perfect for 4 to 6 people. But beware, lines can get extra long on the weekends, said co-owner Julieta Patiño.

In a recent interview, founder Karinn Chavarria said the best way for Chicagoans to experience the restaurant weeks is by treating it as a “choose your own adventure” quest.

Latin food is the third most popular cuisine in the U.S., according to research from consulting firm McKinsey & Company, and the Latin Restaurant Weeks are all about showing off the diversity of Latin food in the city.

Maibeilis Chan, co-owner of Sabe a Zulia in Belmont Cragin, said the restaurant opened just a year after she and her family arrived in Chicago from Venezuela six years ago.

“When we arrived it was our goal to become independent,” Chan told the Sun-Times. “In Venezuela, we also had a restaurant. Venezuela is going through a crisis. [It’s] not only economic but social. Now we are about to open our second restaurant and we want to say that we are proud and happy to have the restaurant here in Chicago.”

Back home, Chan said, she worked as an attorney. As political tensions rose, she found herself in a situation where she needed to leave her job and eventually the country.

“We had to leave part of our family there, who at this moment ... are also being persecuted. So we are a little bit upset because we are thinking about all of them and the situation they are going through,” she said.

93080bf8-fd53-4928-a208-d81fa82f823a.jpeg

Edwin Cubillan (from left), Mareilis Chan, Maibeilis Chan and Gerardo Abreu are the owners of Sabe a Zulia in Belmont Cragin.

Provided

Chan runs the restaurant with her sister and their respective husbands. They’re all from the northern state of Zulia in Venezuela, affectionately included in the restaurant’s name, meaning “Taste of Zulia” in English.

They’re offering two promotions during Latin Restaurant Weeks available after 4 p.m. on the weekdays. For $9.99, customers can try a six-piece tequeño special with a Coca-Cola. Tequeños are queso blanco appetizers wrapped in wheat flour dough and fried until golden-brown. They’re similar to fried mozzarella cheese sticks.

LATINRESTAURANTS-08XX24-23.jpg

Menu items at Sabe a Zulia in Belmont Cragin include tequeños, cheeseburgers, carne asada, sweet plantains, empanadas and much more.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Their second deal is meant to be shared with another person: $14.99 will cover a two-cheeseburger deal, also with two cans of Coke. Don’t forget to try this one with their special sauce.

Sabe a Zulia is one of the many restaurants that can participate in the restaurant weeks thanks to the organizer’s free-to-register model, open to any Latino restaurant in the city. (Some have opted to pay $250 to secure a priority spot on the event website and socials. They can also choose between an influencer visit or a place in the newsletter for an extra boost, Chavarria said.)

The first ever Latin Restaurant Weeks was organized in Houston in 2019 by Chavarria and her partner, Warren Luckett.

“It really started just out of necessity,” Chavarria told the Sun-Times. “There were so many restaurants that we considered the backbone of the culinary industry. And in traditional restaurant weekS ... we noticed that the Hispanic community was a little unserved and overlooked.”

Since then, their initiative has expanded to seven cities and has helped boost traffic to many of the participating establishments.

Tequeños, fried Venezuelan cheese sticks, are on the menu at Sabe a Zulia in Belmont Cragin.

Tequeños, fried Venezuelan cheese sticks, are on the menu at Sabe a Zulia in Belmont Cragin.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Share
Next Up In Taste
Quinoa salad gets a briny boost from grilled halloumi
Suburban brewery fined for selling cicada-infused Malört shot
Menu Planner: Kids will love air fryer meatloaf with barbecue sauce
Groceries are increasingly expensive, so here are some tips to save money when you shop
'Hot Ones' comes to Chicago on Aug. 28 for live event with Sean Evans
Cauliflower 'couscous' salad — a grainy side dish without the grains
The Latest
Workers set up security perimeter fencing on South Honore Street near West Adams Street outside the United Center in preparation for the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.
DNC 2024
Get ready for DNC traffic: How to get around Chicago during the Democratic convention
Around the United Center, the city says road closures will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday. Street closures around McCormick Place start at 10 p.m. Friday
By Ellery Jones
 
Elise Lacroix, owner of Stop & Go in Brattleboro, Vt., changes the oil on a vehicle at her shop on July 15, 2024.
Money
US inflation slowed again in July, clearing the way for the Fed to begin cutting rates
Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department showed that consumer prices rose just 0.2% from June to July after dropping slightly the previous month for the first time in four years.
By Christopher Rugaber | AP
 
gar2024INrecordKyleHammondspottedAnglerHoldingFishRS.jpg
Outdoors
ReGARding eclectic state record fish
Kyle Hammond now owns two Indiana state records for gar and provides some perspective on fishing outside the box.
By Dale Bowman
 
CFD-02 copy.JPG
News
Soho House hotel in West Loop evacuated following electrical vault fire
Crews initiated a hazardous materials response for the fire at an underground vault located near the hotel, 113 North Green St., also prompting the evacuation of all guests and staffers. No injuries were reported.
By Sun-Times staff
 
A picture of a Chicago Police car
Chicago
2 officers among 4 hospitalized after squad car, sedan collide in Woodlawn
The marked squad car was traveling with its emergency equipment engaged when it collided with a Ford car in the intersection of Marquette Road and Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times staff
 