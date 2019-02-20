Chicagoan now a member of White Castle ‘Cravers’ Hall of Fame

The class of 2018, with Chicagoan Noah Martin (front, center), was inducted into the White Castle "Cravers Hall of Fame" on Feb. 19, 2019. | Courtesy White Castle

It was love at first bite, for Chicagoan Noah Martin.

Diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder when he was a child, Martin, already a selective eater, took a taste of a White Castle slider at the friendly urging of his father. And that was that.

The iconic hamburger (often a love-it-or-hate-it debate) became his new favorite food choice and evolved into a daily eating routine: two sliders at breakfast, two at lunch, two for an afternoon snack and four for dinner.

His passion for the food item was recognized Tuesday when Martin, along with 11 other White Castle aficionados from across the country, was inducted into the Cravers Hall of Fame, in recognition for “his daily love of sliders and for all things White Castle,” the official statement noted.

“Noah is White Castle from head to toe with many years of gifts, hats, shirts, jackets and anything with that most familiar logo on it,” Martin’s father wrote in his Cravers Hall of Fame submission. “As we know girls are made of sugar and spice and everything nice, Noah is made of 100% Cheese Sliders. He lives, breathes and dreams White Castle.”

“The Cravers Hall of Fame is our way of showing our gratitude for the loyal and dedicated fans who have made our brand what it is today. It celebrates their memorable moments and the amazing ways that White Castle has become a part of their stories,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, via statement.

The Hall of Fame was started in 2001 to celebrate the fast food restaurant chain’s super-loyal fans. Judges evaluate submissions based on brand loyalty, creative presentation, originality and magnitude of the Crave. Nearly 250 White Castle fans have been honored since 2001.