Florence Berman, co-founder of Superdawg, has died

Florence Berman, who co-founded etro, kitschy, tasty Superdawg, has died in her sleep, the drive-in announced on its Facebook page.

She was the woman behind the Whoopskidawg, the Superburger and Superchickenmidgees, not to mention Maurie and Flaurie, the 12-foot-high hot dog figures that look down over the intersection of Devon, Milwaukee and Nagle, their light-up eyes blinking an invitation to car hop service and pure beef bliss.

The statues were named for her and her high school sweetheart and husband, Maurie Berman. They founded Superdawg in 1948 after he returned home from World War II.

“For seventy years, Flaurie worked alongside and supported her husband and best friend, Maurie Berman as they built a business and a family,” the drive-in announced. “When you visit and see the winking Superdawgs greeting you from our roof, remember that it was never just Maurie. It has always been Maurie and Flaurie. It was an honor to be able to share her with Chicago.”

Until the opening of their restaurant, Mrs. Berman, a graduate of Northwestern University, taught in the Chicago Public Schools.