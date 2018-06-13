Taco Bell giving away free tacos Wednesday thanks to the NBA Finals

Taco Bell and the NBA are partnering up to give away free Doritos Locos Tacos at locations in the United States on Wednesday afternoon. As a way to celebrate the Warriors “stealing” Game 3 of the Finals on the road from the Cavaliers, they’re letting everyone “steal” a free taco.

The promotion will run from 2-6 p.m. local time at participating locations “while supplies last.” Each person can get one free Doritofied taco, and no other purchase is necessary.

So you can just roll into Taco Bell and receive free food, although a bunch of Cheesy Gordita Crunches, Crunchwrap Supremes and those crispy cinnamon things might be necessary because one taco obviously isn’t enough.

The Warriors beat the Cavaliers, 110-102, in Game 3 en route to winning their third NBA title in four years. The series wasn’t particularly exciting given Golden State’s dominance, even when playing in Cleveland’s arena, but at least it’s given America free tacos. That’s what’s really important here.