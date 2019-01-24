General Mills recalls some flour over salmonella concerns
General Mills is voluntarily recalling some bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached Flour because of salmonella concerns. The 5-pound (2.26 kilograms) bags have a better if used by date of April 20, 2020 and the UPC code 000-16000-19610-0. Customers should discard the product. General Mills says all other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
