What’s the most popular Halloween candy in Illinois?

CandyStore.com determined what the three most popular candies in Illinois are. | Provided

It’s that time of year again when candy is everywhere: in the breakroom at work, at the bottom of your kid’s backpack, melting in your pocket.

So which Halloween candy do Illinoisans reach for the most?

Kit Kats, according to CandyStore.com, a bulk candy dealer that sorted through all of its sales data between 2007 and 2017. In those 11 years, Illinois bought 169,089 pounds of the chocolate bar.

The second most popular candy in Illinois was Sour Patch Kids, followed by Snickers.

Wisconsin favorites were Butterfinger, Starburst and Hot Tamales. In Indiana, the top picks were Hot Tamales, Starburst and Jolly Ranchers.

Nationwide, the most popular candy was Skittles, followed by M&M’s, Snickers, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Starburst.

This year, shoppers will spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy, the National Retail Federation estimates.